Cop Shop (5/2)



Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/2)

Warrant Arrest

At 6:08 p.m. Debra Underwood was arrested at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 13 for a BCDC warrant for failure to appear.

Non Injury Accident

At 8:55 p.m. an accident with a vehicle and dogs was reported in the 600 block of N. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/2)

Fire

At 1:39 a.m. two dumpsters were reported on fire at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue. Arson case taken.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:47 a.m. Lazar the K9 was used on a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Baker Avenue.

Theft

At 12:36 p.m. a report of her ex-boyfriend using her debit card without permission was made at 1208 Jefferson Street.

Sex Offense

At 1:30 p.m. a sex offense was reported at Great Bend High School, 2027 Morton Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 1:31 p.m. an accident was reported at 1905 19th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:54 p.m. an officer arrested Jerry Masengil at 1300 Kansas Avenue on a state parole warrant.

Non Injury Accident

At 1:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 9047 6th Street.

At 2:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Odell Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:43 p.m. an officer arrested Michael Philbern at Heizer Street & Broadway on a warrant.

Kidnapping

At 3:46 p.m. a kidnapping was reported at 1234 McKinley Street.

Breathing Problems

At 3:55 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 16th Street & Morton Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:27 p.m. an officer arrested Nicholas Espinosa at 1234 McKinley Street on a Barton County warrant.

Theft

At 4:49 p.m. theft of a purse was reported at Great Bend High School, 2027 Morton.

Battery

At 7:53 p.m. a case of battery was reported at Jefferson Elementary, 2716 24th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:47 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3632 Robin Road.

Domestic

At 9:23 p.m. a report of being battered by Vernon Cape was made. Cape was arrested and booked in lieu of bond.

5/3

Theft

At 1:37 a.m. Charlies Place, 1109 Main Street, reported a theft of services.

Criminal Damage

At 6:33 a.m. a report of criminal damage to his vehicle at 2706 19th Street was made.