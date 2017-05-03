Cop Shop (5/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/2)
Warrant Arrest
At 6:08 p.m. Debra Underwood was arrested at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 13 for a BCDC warrant for failure to appear.
Non Injury Accident
At 8:55 p.m. an accident with a vehicle and dogs was reported in the 600 block of N. US 281 Highway.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/2)
Fire
At 1:39 a.m. two dumpsters were reported on fire at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue. Arson case taken.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 2:47 a.m. Lazar the K9 was used on a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Baker Avenue.
Theft
At 12:36 p.m. a report of her ex-boyfriend using her debit card without permission was made at 1208 Jefferson Street.
Sex Offense
At 1:30 p.m. a sex offense was reported at Great Bend High School, 2027 Morton Street.
Non Injury Accident
At 1:31 p.m. an accident was reported at 1905 19th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 1:54 p.m. an officer arrested Jerry Masengil at 1300 Kansas Avenue on a state parole warrant.
Non Injury Accident
At 1:55 p.m. an accident was reported at 9047 6th Street.
At 2:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Odell Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 3:43 p.m. an officer arrested Michael Philbern at Heizer Street & Broadway on a warrant.
Kidnapping
At 3:46 p.m. a kidnapping was reported at 1234 McKinley Street.
Breathing Problems
At 3:55 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 16th Street & Morton Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 4:27 p.m. an officer arrested Nicholas Espinosa at 1234 McKinley Street on a Barton County warrant.
Theft
At 4:49 p.m. theft of a purse was reported at Great Bend High School, 2027 Morton.
Battery
At 7:53 p.m. a case of battery was reported at Jefferson Elementary, 2716 24th Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 8:47 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3632 Robin Road.
Domestic
At 9:23 p.m. a report of being battered by Vernon Cape was made. Cape was arrested and booked in lieu of bond.
5/3
Theft
At 1:37 a.m. Charlies Place, 1109 Main Street, reported a theft of services.
Criminal Damage
At 6:33 a.m. a report of criminal damage to his vehicle at 2706 19th Street was made.
