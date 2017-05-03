Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/2)

BOOKED: John Brown of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $300.00 cash.

BOOKED: Gregory Carey of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Jerry Massingil on a parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Angela Jones of Hutchinson on a KDOC parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Nicholas Espinosa of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $652.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Debra Underwood of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $200.00 cash or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Michael Philbern on four Great Bend Municipal Court warrants all contempt of court, all with no bond. KDOC warrant for parole violation, no bond. Barton County District case for interference with law enforcement, bond set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Miles Jackson of Great Bend on case for aggravated kidnapping, bond set in lieu of $500,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: John H. Brown on BTDC probation violation to a $300.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Billy Eldridge after serving his time on a case.

RELEASED: Andrew Tirado after serving his time on a case.

RELEASED: Gregory Carey of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a cash bond.

RELEASED: Debra Underwood of Great Bend on a Barton County District warrant for failure to appear after posting a $200.00 OR bond through the BCDC.