Bartlett earns seventh Barton Baseball conference award

Corrigan Bartlett of the Barton Community College baseball team is the latest Cougar awarded the KJCCC Division I Player of the Week honor.

Bartlett’s key contribution came in Friday’s twin bill against Cloud County Community College as the Maize, Kansas, sophomore had five extra-base hits in a 5-for-7 performance. Coming through with a third inning two-out double driving in the go-ahead run, Bartlett sparked a five run inning in Barton’s 5-4 game one victory. In game two’s 3-for-4 performance, Bartlett’s three extra base hits played a part in run-scoring innings, none larger than a one-out RBI triple then scoring the tying run one at-bat later. Slugging at a 1.000 percentage in the week’s three games, the University of St. Louis signee reached base at a .538 clip in batting .455 to raise his season average to .427.

The award is the seventh earned by the Cougars this season as Bartlett joins fellow sophomores Michael Sinks, Trey Pittman, pitcher Mason Hiser, and three-time award winner freshman pitcher Jarrett Seaton.

Barton concluded the regular season on Monday, finishing the season runner-up in the Jayhawk West at 21-11 to earn its best conference placing since 2006. Reaching the 40-win mark for the first time since 2002, the 40-16 Cougars will host a best-of-three series against Allen County Community College in first round action of the Central District Region VI playoffs. Barton and the East’s seventh seeded 28-25 Red Devils will begin the series on Friday with a 4:00 p.m. first pitch at Lawson-Biggs Field. Saturday’s action and Sunday if needed, will begin at 2:00 p.m. with the winner of the series advancing to Wichita’s Lawrence Dumont Stadium May 12-16. Admission for each of the nine inning games is free to the public.