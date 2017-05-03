Annual Barton Athletic celebration to take place Wednesday

In conjunction with its Booster Club, the Barton Community College Athletic Department will be hosting their annual end-of-the-year celebration banquet on Wednesday, May 3. The event celebrates and recognizes the year of Cougar Athletics with each team being recognized, as well as, the accomplishments of its individual student-athletes. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Union on Barton’s campus with dinner followed by the recognition. Open to the public, the banquet is free to current Booster Club members with a $12 charge to non-Booster Club members at the door.

In addition to the event, the Booster Club General Membership Meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the Student Union. All current members are invited to attend, as well as, any prospective member wanting to gather information regarding getting involved with the Cougar Booster Club or Cougar Athletics.

For further information or questions, contact Heather Panning at (620) 792-9377.