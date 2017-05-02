Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 43. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.