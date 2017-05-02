Wednesday Weather

A chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 43. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 47.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
