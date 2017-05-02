Weber Announces the Signing of Amaad Wainright

kstatesports.com

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced the signing of junior college guard Amaad Wainright (Kansas City, Mo./Trinity Valley Community College) to a Financial Aid Agreement on Tuesday.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound combo guard, Wainright joins the Wildcats after a two-year stint at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, where he helped the Cardinals win 24 games and finish No. 14 in the final NJCAA poll as a sophomore in 2016-17. He redshirted the 2015-16 season due to injury.

A native of Kansas City and the brother of Baylor men’s basketball standout (2013-17) turned Bear football player Ishmail Wainright, he started his community college career at Metropolitan Community College – Penn Valley in his hometown averaging 17.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in 2014-15.

Rated No. 26 on a list of the Top 100 community college players by JucoRecruiting.com, Wainright will have two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives at K-State.