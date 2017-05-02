Theft of electricity, water, and irregular sewer disposal sends Great Bend property to the unsafe category

When Great Bend Code Enforcement Officer Stuart Baker was called to 422 Walnut Street in Great Bend, the Great Bend Police Department was conducting a search warrant at the mobile home.

The mobile home has skirting missing, a broken window, an electric hot water heater hooked up on the outside of the structure, and electricity and water was being obtained illegally.

Stuart Baker Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/baker-walnut-1.mp3

Baker also pointed out to the Great Bend City Council that there is a pit underneath the trailer where sewage is being held.

Stuart Baker Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/baker-walnut-2.mp3

The occupants were using a sump pump to transfer the sewer water to the empty lot south of the mobile home. Security cameras were positioned around the house leading the Police Department to believe suspicious behavior was occurring on the property. Baker says the occupants recently moved out of the mobile home.

The city council voted this property and the lot at 417 Walnut to be unsafe and dangerous structures. A public hearing for both structures has been set for June 19, 2017 before the city proceeds with demolishing the mobile homes.