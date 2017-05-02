Renovations nearing an end for the bandshell and newly named stage in Great Bend

The Great Bend City staff had a walk through with the architect and the contractor for the bandshell renovation at Jack Kilby Square, and City Administrator Howard Partington says they were pleased with the improvements that are nearing an end.

The stage has been expanded, restrooms were updated, a driveway next to the stage was installed, and a water splash pad was built to the north of the stage.

Partington says crews will wait on planting most of the grass around the features.

Wiens and Company Construction out of Hutchinson have handled the project that cost just over $355,000. The Thelma Faye Harms Charitable Trust donated over $300,000 for the renovations so the Great Bend City Council voted to name the stage as the Thelma Faye Harms Stage.

The Clayton L. Moses Bandshell name will not be changed, just the stage.

There will be a rededication of the bandshell on June 1, 2017 at 8:15 p.m. around the city band concert.