Kan. Masonic Temple treasurer accused of $150K theft from foundation

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect on embezzlement charges.

In July of 2016, the Masonic Temple Foundation hired Timothy Fowler, 38, Solomon, as treasurer. By late July Fowler was embezzling money, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

On April 10, First Kansas Bank alerted a foundation board member following a call from the First Bank of Kansas that the foundation’s account was overdrawn. That prompting an investigation.

Police arrested Fowler Monday for allegedly embezzling over $150,000 from the Foundation.

Bank records indicate Fowler had used foundation funds to book airlines, hotels and for adult website subscriptions. He had also allegedly been writing checks to himself and his business, Solomon City Regalia.

He was booked into the Saline County Jail Monday and charges of unlawful acts on a computer and theft.