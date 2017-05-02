Jamaal Charles signs one-year deal with Denver Broncos

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is a Denver Bronco.

Broncos General Manager John Elway announced on Tuesday the team agreed with Charles on a deal.

“Excited to have Jamaal Charles join the Broncos,” Elway tweeted. “A great addition to our backfield, and we’re thrilled we won’t have to play against him!”

The NFL Network reports the deal is a one-year contract worth $3.75 million.

Charles, the Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher, was released by the team following the 2017 season.