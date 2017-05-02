Cop Shop (5/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/1)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 11 a.m. a burglary was reported at 842 NW 160 Road in Olmitz.
At 6:30 p.m. report of power tools taken was made at 428 SE 50 Avenue.
Non Injury Accident
At 8:47 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at K-156 Highway at MM 138.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/1)
Back Pain
At 9:33 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5849 Aspen Dr.
Diabetic Problems
At 9:47 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1502 12th Street.
Breathing Problems
At 11:40 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2500 Rock Bridge Rd.
Sex Offense
At 12:59 p.m. a sex offense was reported by the Great Bend Middle School.
Theft
At 1:12 p.m. theft of items from 3116 Forest Avenue was reported.
Shots Fired
At 8:15 p.m. shots fired were reported at 8th Street and Stone Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 10:22 p.m. an officer arrested David Timberman for a GBMC warrant, no DL, expired tag, and no insurance in the 1500 block of Morton Street.
5/2
Fire
At 1:39 a.m. two dumpsters on fire were reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 2:47 a.m. Lazar the K9 was used on a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Baker Avenue.
