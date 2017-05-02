Cop Shop (5/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (5/1)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 11 a.m. a burglary was reported at 842 NW 160 Road in Olmitz.

At 6:30 p.m. report of power tools taken was made at 428 SE 50 Avenue.

Non Injury Accident

At 8:47 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at K-156 Highway at MM 138.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (5/1)

Back Pain

At 9:33 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5849 Aspen Dr.

Diabetic Problems

At 9:47 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1502 12th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 11:40 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2500 Rock Bridge Rd.

Sex Offense

At 12:59 p.m. a sex offense was reported by the Great Bend Middle School.

Theft

At 1:12 p.m. theft of items from 3116 Forest Avenue was reported.

Shots Fired

At 8:15 p.m. shots fired were reported at 8th Street and Stone Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 10:22 p.m. an officer arrested David Timberman for a GBMC warrant, no DL, expired tag, and no insurance in the 1500 block of Morton Street.

5/2

Fire

At 1:39 a.m. two dumpsters on fire were reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:47 a.m. Lazar the K9 was used on a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Baker Avenue.