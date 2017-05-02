Businessman hoping the City of Great Bend will help on his housing investment

A few years ago, Dennis Call decided to make an investment in housing development at the Amber Meadows subdivision in Great Bend. Call started by purchasing eight lots to sell and with the economy still in a good state he chose to buy seven more.

With 15 lots in hand, Call was able to sell seven properties but still has five houses for sell, a basement he needs to build something on, and two vacant lots.

As the market has changed for the worse since his initial purchase, Call asked the Great Bend City Council Monday night if they would take back the two vacant lots on Prairie Rose Drive.

Dennis Call Audio

Call says he does not expect to sell the vacant lots any time soon, but told the council that realtors informed him the properties might sell quicker in the city’s possession.

Call says taxes on the empty lots cost him $217.72. If the city took back the lots they would lose out on that money, but if the city sold the properties and a house was built, the taxes would shoot to roughly $3,000.

City Administrator Howard Partington mentioned to the council these properties do fall under the Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID). The RHID encourages developers to build and sell properties with tax breaks, but if the lots are not built upon in a certain amount of time, Call would owe the city approximately $37,000.

Howard Partington Audio

The council decided to have Partington and City Attorney Bob Suelter research the pros and cons of the city taking back the two lots as requested by Call along with any cost implications. Partington and Suelter will bring back their findings to the council at a later meeting.