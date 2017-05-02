Barton splits with Cloud to wrap up regular season

The Barton Community College baseball team concluded its regular season today traveling to Topeka and coming away with a doubleheader split in hosting Cloud County Community College.

Having moved the games to Washburn University’s Falley Field due to wet field conditions at Lawson-Biggs Field, the No. 18 ranked Cougars took game one 5-2 but dropped the four-game series finale 7-2 as the T-Birds scored seven runs in the final three innings to earn the split.

Having already wrapped up hosting a home playoff series beginning on Friday, Barton will play the waiting game for its seeding and opponent as games are still yet to be played around the conference.

Barton concludes the regular season with its best conference mark since 2006, sitting in second place at 21-11, while surpassing the forty win mark for the first time since 2002, finishing at 40-16.

Taking two of four from the Cougars, Cloud County secured the sixth spot in the Jayhawk West finishing at 12-20 and 27-29 overall.