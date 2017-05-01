UPDATE: Police arrest 2 in 86-year-old Kan. man’s stabbing death

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a fatal stabbing and have made two arrests.

Police booked an 18-year-old Yvonne Mosqueda for murder and robbery and a 28-year-old Boe Wayne Adams for murder, robbery, forgery, and resist, according to Monday’s online media b

Just before 4p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of N. Chautauqua in Wichita.

They found the home owner Otto Meyer, 86, Wichita dead from multiple stab wounds, according to a social media report from police.

Police also reported locating the victim’s stolen 1989 Chevy extended cab, long bed pickup in a parking lot near Lawrence Dumont Stadium.

Police would not explain the relationship between the suspects and victim.