Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

new-kvgb-logo-ii12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “United Way of Central Kansas Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include UWCK Executive Director Julie Smith who will discuss her departure as Director.  Other guests board members Desa Marmie-Behr, Tatum Dunekack and Tama Hanson.  Also on the show will be Susan Detter from the Great Bend Childrens Learning Center.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Shaun Haney of Real Agriculture joins the AgriTalk Panel to offer up the Canadian perspective on the latest trade disputes.

11A-11:30     “Focus on Rice County,” hosted by Steve Webster.  Guests include Coronado Quivera Museum Director Charlene Akers and the Director of the Celebration Centre in Lyons Michelle White.

11:30-12P     “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend High School Vo-Tech Club Sponsor Travis Straub.

12P-12:25  KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30          ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

6:30-10:30     Royals Baseball – Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals

10:30-MID     ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”

