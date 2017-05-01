Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “United Way of Central Kansas Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include UWCK Executive Director Julie Smith who will discuss her departure as Director. Other guests board members Desa Marmie-Behr, Tatum Dunekack and Tama Hanson. Also on the show will be Susan Detter from the Great Bend Childrens Learning Center.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Shaun Haney of Real Agriculture joins the AgriTalk Panel to offer up the Canadian perspective on the latest trade disputes.

11A-11:30 “Focus on Rice County,” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Coronado Quivera Museum Director Charlene Akers and the Director of the Celebration Centre in Lyons Michelle White.

11:30-12P “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend High School Vo-Tech Club Sponsor Travis Straub.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

6:30-10:30 Royals Baseball – Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals

10:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”