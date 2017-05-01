Monday Weather

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 46.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
