MAY 1, 2017

FOR SALE: COFFEE TABLE, ANTIQUE PUMP ORGAN (WORKS) 793-9781

FOR SALE: 2007 ARCTIC CAT 4WD 4X4 W/EXTRAS, AIRCO 250 AMP WELDER. WANTED: 2 10′ ROLLING BASKETS. 653-4913

FOR SALE: ROD & REELS. WANTED: MOTOR FOR AN AIR COMPRESSOR. 791-7510

FOR SALE: 1987 GMC SUBURBAN, GOLDEN JET 400 FOR A BOAT MOTOR, 4 WHEELER 125 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: CAR TOW DOLLY. 791-7888

FOR SALE: 18HP KOHLER ENGINE, 5 WEED TRIMMERS. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 1980 HONDA 500 ENDURO STREET BIKE 785-324-2644

FOR SALE: 2001 JEEP WRANGLER W/EXTRAS. 791-7709

WANTED: 2 ABOVE KITCHEN CABINETS. 792-4466

FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS. 617-5026

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY ROAD GLIDE, 8 TRUCK TIRES 11/24/5 285-9353

WANTED: ELECTRIC FOOT MASSAGER. 653-2931

FOR SALE: TOP & BOTTOM CABINETS, 2011 GMC CREW CAB SIERRA PU W/EXTRAS. 797-5566

FOR SALE: 1996 HONDA 600. WANTED: BIG TIRES, 5TH WHEEL OR BUMPER PULL CAMPER. 639-1294

WANTED: WALL QUILT HANGER. 4’10” 564-3591 OR 786-1421

FOR SALE: 1992 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BUS, 535 JOHN DEERE ROUND BALER, 2 HORSE HORSE TRAILER. 785-885-8146

WANTED: WASHING MACHINE. 282-4898

FOR SALE: HP COPIER W/EXTRA INK, COMPUTER MONITOR 11X14. 285-6266

FOR SALE: 1988 HONDA GOLD WING. 672-1618

FOR SALE: 2000 CHEVY LONG BED PU W/TOPPER, 2000 CHEVY IMPALA (DOES NOT RUN) 786-6965

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS (9D), MULCHING PLUG, COMPUTER KEYBOARDS. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 1998 JEEP CHEROKEE LAREDO. 458-3040

FOR SALE: FLIGHT SIMULATOR 793-5645

WANTED BALES OF WHEAT STRAW. 617-8757

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE WALL PHONE 615-0249

FOR SALE: CALIFORNIA KING BEDROOM SET (SEVERAL PCS OF FURNITURE), W/EXTRA BEDDING. 617-1328

FOR SALE: 2 CEILING FANS (NEW,1 FLINTSTONE), AREA RUG 8X5 617-5136

FOR SALE 1975 PU BED TRAILER, 2 TIRES 235/75/15, 4 TIRES 195/60/15 282-7708

FOR SALE: FARRIER TOOLS, LADDER RACK FOR A PU, 220 ARC WLDER. 282-7585

WANTED: GRILL GUARD FOR A 2007 FORD F150. 282-4917

