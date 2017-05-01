KCAC Tournament in Great Bend kicks off with Community Night

Great Bend, Ks – May 3, 2017 Great Bend will be hosting the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) softball and baseball tournament for the fourth year from May 3 through May 6. The City of Great Bend and the Great Bend Recreation Commission are hosting the KCAC Championship Baseball and Softball Tournament at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

“We are proud to host the KCAC tournament! Collegiate level baseball and softball is both competitive and entertaining to watch. Working with the KCAC Conference teams has been a source of pride and accomplishment for our community.” Howard Partington, Great Bend City Administrator.

To showcase the KCAC Championships and the Sports Complex, citizens will have the opportunity to get a FREE ticket to experience any of the Wednesday kickoff games for free! Tickets are required for the free entry and can be picked up at the Great Bend City Office at 1209 Williams, The Front Door at 1615 10th or at The Great Bend Recreation Commission office at 1214 Stone and the Great Bend Activity Center, 2715 18th Street.

“Free T-shirts will be given to the first 100 individuals attending KCAC Community Night Softball and Baseball games scheduled for 6 pm and 7 pm.” noted Diann Henderson, Executive Director of the Great Bend Recreation Commission.

The KCAC schools include: Bethany College, Bethel College, Friends University, Kansas Wesleyan University, McPherson College, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Ottawa University, Southwestern College, Sterling College, Tabor College, University of Saint Mary and York College.

Tournament brackets will be released with the Championship games for Softball being held on Friday at 3 p.m. and for Baseball on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The KCAC is an intercollegiate athletic conference affiliated with the NAIA. The KCAC ranks among the oldest conferences in the United States, tracing its history to 1890. The KCAC was formed to attempt to organize Kansas colleges for the purposes of promoting and regulating amateur intercollegiate athletics, in addition to the private universities and colleges. Currently the KCAC sponsors athletic competition in men’s baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s football, men & women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field, and women’s volleyball.

For any extra information on the KCAC or their schedules you can visit their website at http://www.kcacsports.com/

The City of Great Bend and Recreation Commission would both like to thank the community ambassadors willing to volunteer their time to support the incoming teams and roll out the red carpet for our city.

Pick up your FREE Ticket to experience the tournament this Wednesday or for more information on the KCAC tournament, contact the Recreation Commission office at 620-793-3755 or like the “KCAC Baseball & Softball Championships hosted by Great Bend and Great Bend Recreation Commission page on Facebook.