Kansas woman hospitalized after SUV rolls

PRATT COUNTY- A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 11 a.m. on Monday in Pratt County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Isuzu SUV driven by Emma May Duerson, 21, Medicine Lodge, was eastbound on Northeast 60th Street just east of Iuka.

The driver attempted to put on her seatbelt.

The SUV traveled off the right-hand side of the road, re-entered the road, as the driver over-corrected.

The vehicle then entered the south ditch and rolled one time.

Duerson was transported to the hospital in Pratt. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.