John O’Connor

May 1, 2017

Hi, hello, how are ya, (thanks to the Stones’ ‘Get Off Of My Cloud’ for that greeting) it’s Week Number 302 of Info You Really Don’t Need To Know, But Are A Better Person for the Knowing. Man, I gotta shorten up that title.

Oh, and Happy May Day. Yesterday and Saturday were more like March days.

Just a short note about my play ‘The Coffee Can,’ which was performed last Thursday evening at BCC: the young actors did a great job with it and also with the other three productions. Dr. Rick Abel was very happy with the audience turnout (about 200) and plans to do another original play competition next fall. Thanks to him for the opportunity.

Okay, in other biz, I was thinking about that poor Doc who got roughed up and tossed off the United flight a few weeks ago and wondering what sort of incentive it would take to make me accept a ‘bump’. Twice while waiting in airports we have witnessed this “we’ll give 500 dollars and a hotel room to any person who can take this flight tomorrow instead of today” routine. Both times the offer was accepted, although once they had to up the ante by a few more hundred. Hmmm, what would it take to make my wife and I give up our confirmed seats nowadays?

“Our flight is overbooked today and we need two people who can take a later flight today or this same one tomorrow,” intones the gate clerk. “We will give you $600 and first class seating on the next flight.”

Everyone is silent, looking at each other. I pipe up. “Is that 600 per person or is that the grand total?”

The gate clerk smiles. She knows the game is on. “That’s 600 per person, sir, and upgraded seating.”

I stroke my chin thoughtfully, a little move I’ve always thought makes me look intelligent. “How about 700 per person, upgraded seating, unlimited drinks and a foot massage for both of us?” I countered.

“Ummm, I could use a foot massage,” Sally agreed. “I walked 29 miles of concourse in this airport today.”

The clerk looked doubtful, a good tactic. “Our flight attendants are not certified for foot massage, sir, but a back and shoulder rub could be arranged,” she said. A few of our fellow travelers suddenly looked interested. A business-type guy raised his hand.

“I don’t need any massages, just first class seating and 750 bucks,” he said, with a sidelong glance in our direction.

“Well, that’s only one seat,” the clerk replied. “We need two.”

“Hey, we were in this first,” I said a bit sharply. “Tell you what, forget about the hotel, the massages and unlimited drinks; we’re good to go tomorrow at 800 bucks per person in first class, but ONLY if your people address us as ‘Your Highness’ at least five times during the flight.”

The clerk shook my hand. “It’s a deal, Your Highness. Gee, I’ve never met royalty before. And where are you staying tonight? The Plaza? The Waldorf?”

‘Motel 6,” Sally replies. “Our kingdom is not very big, so every penny counts.”

Your answers also count in our weekly quiz, so let’s see what’s what…

Billy Willy answered the movie question: yes, it was ‘Notorious,’ the great late ‘40s thriller with Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman, tracking down Nazis hiding out in South America. The wine bottles sure did contain something more ‘potent:’ radioactive material destined for a future bomb.

Julie knew all about the song ‘I Write the Songs’ by former (and current, too) Beach Boy Bruce Johnston. David Cassidy and the Captain and Tennille had it out first in ’75, then Barry Manilow recorded it (but didn’t really like it) and took it to smash hit status in ’76. A friend of ours recently saw the Beach Boys in concert and got a picture with Bruce Johnston.

The ‘make airplanes go faster’ question went pretty quick. Ryan knew we were asking about Sir Frank Whittle, British inventor of the modern concept jet engine in 1940. Terry agreed. Interesting side note: a German, whose name I can’t recall, invented a jet-like engine in 1930, but never patented it. Whittle did. The Nazis did have operational fighter jets flying by 1945, but they were not a factor in the war.

Once again you have wiped out all of my questions, except for the ‘name of the restaurant in the Great Bend JC Penney store’ one, which is still there. If no one gets it this week, I’ll just give it to you. I can’t believe no one remembers that.

Okay, let’s try a few more…

A Schnauzer is a dog. Another Schnauzer was once a character in a 1960s TV sitcom. Which one?

If you don’t want to go from Great Bend to Ellinwood on highway 56, which road would you take?

This US Army veteran once rousted a bunch of veterans out of Washington. Who are we talking about?

If you wanted to drive your car right into a lake back in the ‘60s, what would have been your best bet?

And the way the rain has been coming down, the lake might come to you!

Well, that’s it for now. Have a warmer and a sunnier May week ahead. I’ll visit with you again next Monday.

John