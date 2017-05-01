Competitive wage an issue for Great Bend’s effort to hire and retain police officers

It is not getting any easier to recruit new police officers at the Great Bend Police Department. Chief Cliff Couch says the department is still looking for five more patrol officers.

Competitive wage with law enforcement in Kansas has been an issue for years.

Although not the only reason, Couch says the recent move by Kansas Legislators to boost funding to the Kansas Highway Patrol caused a negative effect on other agencies in the state.

Cliff Couch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/couch-hire-1.mp3

The Kansas Highway Patrol received their additional funding by a bill that increased vehicle registration fees across the state. The trickle-down effect from the KHP resulted in other agencies raising their compensation, with officers bouncing to the best paying job. Couch feels the Great Bend Police Department is still $1 to $2 less on their starting hourly wage than departments comparable with Great Bend’s size.

Kansas requires cities to send the officer to a training academy. While the new hire goes to the academy on the city’s dime, the officer can find departments that offer more money.

Cliff Couch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/couch-hire-2.mp3

New officer tryouts in January and February turned out no prospects for the Great Bend Police Department.

Officers hired in Great Bend have to attend a police academy in Hutchinson for three months and then receive additional training within the Great Bend patrol. Couch says it can take anywhere from eight months to a year before an officer is ready to go out on their own in the rotation.