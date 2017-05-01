Barton Baseball regular season finale moved to Washburn University

Thankfully the Barton Community College baseball team has already wrapped up hosting a home playoff series as the No. 18 ranked Cougars’ final regular season games have been moved out of town due to the amount of moisture in the Great Bend area over the weekend. The series finale doubleheader against Cloud County Community College will now be played at Washburn University’s Falley Field in Topeka with a 1:30 p.m. first pitch to conclude the regular season. Also with the change, there will not be any local radio or web streaming but live stats will be available at www.BartonSports.com, as well as, social media updates on Twitter via “BartonSports”.

The teams split Friday’s doubleheader with Barton taking the opener 5-4 while the T-Birds captured the night cap with a 10-9 victory. The split ended Barton’s hopes of chasing the Jayhawk West crown while tightening up the chase for second place as the Cougars currently sit in the spot at 20-10 and 39-15 overall, meanwhile, Cloud County secured the sixth spot at 11-19 and 26-28 on the season.

Barton will open post-season play this weekend at Lawson-Biggs Field, hosting a first round best-of-three series for the first time since 2008. Games times and opponent yet to be determined and will be released later in the week.

As a reminder with the unexpected weather changes of the spring season, fans and media are strongly encouraged to visit www.BartonSports.com and/or follow “Barton Sports” via Facebook and Twitter for the latest in schedule changes.