After 18 years, Great Bend Mayor not seeking reelection this November

Before the majority of the agenda was discussed at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Mayor Mike Allison announced that he will not seek reelection for another term as mayor.

Allison’s term will come to a close at the end of the year after nearly two decades in the position.

Mike Allison Audio

Allison was elected Mayor of Great Bend in 1999, and since then has been reelected eight times. Allison mentioned he wanted to spend more time doing other things and also wanted to give anyone interested in becoming mayor ample time to consider running for the position.

Allison says his interest to become mayor started with the debate whether to allow Seaboard Farms to open a hog packing plant in Great Bend.

Mike Allison Audio

Allison says one of the things he is most proud of during his 18 years as mayor is the development along 10th Street with new businesses.

Those interested in running for mayor in the November election have until noon on June 1, 2017 to meet the filing deadline.