21-year old Ellinwood woman dies in Friday ATV crash

A 21-year old Ellinwood woman was killed in an accident Friday afternoon East of Ellinwood.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Bush Hog ATV operated by 21-year old Ashley Reichuber of Ellinwood was traveling West Friday afternoon in the North ditch along US 56 when she attempted to make a left turn onto 1st Road. While attempting to make the turn, Reichuber was struck by a 2015 Nissan operated by 52-year old Fernando Vega of Kansas City, Missouri.

Reichuber was transported to Ellinwood District Hospital where she died. A passenger on the ATV, 19-year old Abbie Reichuber was also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Vega, along with a passenger in the Nissan, 24-year old Emmanuel Soto of Kansas City, Missouri, were not injured.

According to KHP, both Vega and Soto were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.