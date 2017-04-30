Sunday Weather

Today Rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 37. Windy, with a north wind 21 to 26 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76.