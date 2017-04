Sunday Night Weather

Tonight Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.