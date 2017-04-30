Senate Bill 367 is still a work in progress in Barton County and surrounding area

Senate Bill 367 was a huge bill with changes to juvenile justice in Kansas, from intake and assessment, probation, and custody.

Marissa Woodmansee serves as the Juvenile Services Director for the 20th Judicial District, which includes Barton County. Woodmansee has conducted presentations to local law enforcement in Barton County regarding the law changes with juvenile justice.

Woodmansee says one proclamation within the bill aims for short probation limits.

Starting July 1, 2017 new probation terms will be put into place for juveniles. Looking to shorten probation limits, juvenile offenders will receive up to 12 months for misdemeanors, up to 15 months for low-risk and moderate-risk offenders for a felony, and high-risk offenders can receive up to 18 months probation for a felony. Along with probation terms, juveniles will be assigned to an evidence-based curriculum based on their needs to assist them with any issues they have.

The bill was also designed to relieve some of the responsibility of law enforcement and enforce an old policy that is called a “notice to appear.”

The state also recognized the lack of space and expense to place juvenile offenders out of home. Senate Bill 367 will attempt to provide more counseling and programs to keep juveniles at home. The dollars saved from keeping juveniles out of detention and community homes are supposed to be funneled back into juvenile services programs.

When preparing Senate Bill 367, researchers from the Crime and Justice Institute found that, overall, 70-80 percent of youth who come into contact with the juvenile justice system will not be involved in the adult criminal justice system.