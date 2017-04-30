Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Kansas Wetlands Education Show,” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include KWEC Director Curtis Wolf.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams
11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Great Indian Raid – Part 4”
11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Barton Community College Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs.
12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-6:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”
6:30-10:30 Royals Baseball – Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals
10:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”
Leave a Reply