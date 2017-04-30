Kansas woman, child hospitalized after Ellis Co. crash

ELLIS COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Jenna N. Bonetti, 25, Burlington, was westbound on Interstate 70 four miles west of Hays.

The driver lost control due to the wet roadway. The vehicle entered the north ditch and hit the KDOT fence.

Bonetti and a passenger Christopher Y. Vasquez, 5, Burlington, were transported to Hays Medical Center.

The child was in a seat belt, no safety seat, according to the KHP.