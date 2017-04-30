Endowment Concert to raise money for Barton music scholarships

The Barton Music Department awards 11 scholarships every year at about $1,000 each and 20 performance awards for non-music major students, which enables them to participate in ensembles. This could not be done without the community’s support of the annual Music Endowment Concert, which is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.

The evening of entertainment will include performances from vocal and instrumental groups, Hilltop Singers, Concert Choir, individual vocal soloists and ensembles and the Barton Jazz Ensemble. The cost to attend is $5 at the door and is free for students.

Vocal Instructor Vern Fryberger said the money raised goes directly to the Vocal and Instrumental Music Endowment Fund, which helps fund future scholarships to students interested in pursuing music as a career or students who want to participate in music as a life-long activity. The endowment was started in 1998 with the help of the Barton Foundation.

A new program that began in January provides tuition and fees scholarships to high school juniors and seniors who enroll in voice, piano or instrumental lessons.

Fryberger, who will be retiring in May, said the concert is vital to the music program.

“It’s a great opportunity to thank those who have generously donated to the music endowment over the years,” he said.

The following are major contributors to the Music Endowment:

Barton Community College Foundation

Hi & Pat Baxter

Mark & Melanie Calcara

The Bill & Mary Lou Fryberger Memorial

Vern & Michelle Fryberger

Jim & Jo Heaton

Dean Kohrs

Dennis & Jan Sherman

The Page

B. & Ivy Webster

Brad & Sarah Shirer

Stephen Maier