Barton Community College art students awarded at juried exhibit

Barton art students received recognition at this year’s Barton Student Exhibition at the Shafer Gallery on April 21. This exhibit will run through May 12. Those interested in experiencing the art can visit the Shafer Gallery 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The reception included an awards ceremony where cash awards were handed out for each category. The awards were donated by The Credit Union of America in Great Bend, Karen and Dale Shaner, Don and Barbara Beahm, The Great Bend Tribune, Eagle Communications, Bob Feldt, Kent Weltmer and Maureen Leahy.

Barton Student Exhibition 2017 Award Winners

Best of Show

Pam Martin, “Raku Jar”

Painting – Degree Seeking

Third Place, Shelby Herrman, “Parking Lot Sunsets”

Second Place, Allie Julian, “Jonas”

First Place, Alexis Karabinas, “The Hand is Blue”

Painting – Non-Degree Seeking

Third Place, Mary Nicholson, “Deer at the Creek”

Second Place, Billie Bonomo, “Storm A-Comin”

First Place, Leona Kasselman, “Lady”

Watercolor – Non-Degree Seeking

Third Place, Barton Hoar, “Good Morning Glory”

Second Place, Mary Kottmann, “White Poppy”

First Place, Herbert Harms, “Maui Hen and Chicks”

Digital Imagery and Photography – Degree Seeking

Third Place, Adreinne Danner, “Ash to Ash”

Second Place, Allison Peak, “Reflection”

First Place, Secily Mills, “Her Storybook”

Digital Imagery and Photography – Non-Degree Seeking

First Place, Karole Erikson, “Sunrise Reflection”

Ceramics – Degree Seeking

Second Place, Fernando Rojas, “Lost Treasure”

First Place, Madison Wagner, “Tea for Two”

Ceramics – Non-Degree Seeking

Third Place, Virginia Kay Bitter, “Tea for Two”

Second Place, Don Crouse, “Rainforest Platter”

First Place, Dolores Baker, “Faces of Cancer”

Drawing – Degree Seeking

Third Place, Audra Julian, “Morphed Heart”

Second Place, Adreinne Danner, “Past the Bruises”

First Place, Madeline Nelson, “Childhood”

Drawing – Non-Degree Seeking

Second Place, Mary Kottmann, “Cross on Sunday”

First Place, Margaret Gary, “Panama Reverie”