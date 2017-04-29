Weekend Weather

Today Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 41. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tonight Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 36. Breezy, with a north wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Rain before 9am, then rain and snow between 9am and noon, then rain after noon. High near 39. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 72.