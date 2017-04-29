Saturday Night, Sunday Weather

Tonight Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 36. Breezy, with a north wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 36. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow before 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76.