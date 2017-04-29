Saturday Night, Sunday Weather

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 36. Breezy, with a north wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Sunday
Rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 36. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
