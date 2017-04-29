GBCF provides Wish List for charitable causes on its website

In her role as director of development for Sunflower Diversified Services, Connie Oetken decided to take advantage of a new service at the Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF). She is beyond happy that she did.

The GBCF recently started posting a Wish List on its website, www.goldenbeltcf.org. The list is open to 501c3 non-profit organizations, as well as schools and other governmental entities in the GBCF’s service area, which is Barton, Pawnee, Rush and Stafford counties.

“Our list was posted for just a few hours,” Oetken said. “The next thing I knew, Jim and Kathi Armatys granted our wishes.

“It was like one of those Ed McMahon moments when he would come to the front door with a prize,” Oetken added. “I was caught totally off guard and was speechless. I’d like to bottle that moment and drink it in every day. We are so grateful to the GBCF.”

The Armatys’ Donor Advised Fund donation paid for a desktop computer, laptop computer, heavy-duty weed eater, lawn mower and an Explore Air 2 Machine, a piece of adaptive equipment that Sunflower individuals can use for craft projects.

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with developmental disabilities and delays.

Sue Cooper, GBCF program officer, noted the Foundation has been connecting people who care with causes that matter since 1996. It is now taking that mission to the next level.

“When we were on a listening tour in area communities last year, we discovered a disconnection between prospective donors and worthy causes,” Cooper said. “Our new Wish List now directly connects local charitable causes with people who want to support them.”

Those who visit the GBCF’s website are asked to click on “Give” or “Receive” and then select “Wish List.”

“Donors can work directly with a specific agency, or they can call the GBCF for more information,” Cooper said. “You don’t have to have any other connection with the Foundation to participate. This is open to non-profits, governmental entities and anyone who wants to donate to worthy causes.

“We are posting a wide variety of items and prices as we showcase the needs of area charities,” Cooper added. “This is all about the charities and the donors.”

On one recent day the site listed eight entities, along with the items needed and estimated costs. The price range on items was $20 to $52,000.

Cooper noted the Wish List also is available for groups seeking volunteers.

“We encourage people to review the Wish List on a regular basis – just like you would the classified ads,” Cooper commented. “There will always be something new. We are so pleased to offer this window into our area communities and their worthwhile projects.

“As our Wish List grows, we will create an awesome circle of giving and awareness,” she added. “And because some items are inexpensive and volunteers are needed too, everyone can be a philanthropist.”

Charities are asked to contact Cooper when an item should come off the list. “We want to serve as a timely gatekeeper for items that are still needed and indicate items that have already been spoken for.”

Cooper can be reached by calling 620-792-3000; her email address is: sue@goldenbeltcf.org.

GBCF has $20 million in total assets and more than 160 funds under management. Golden Belt Community Foundation exists to provide non-profit organizations in central Kansas with a permanent source of support and to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving for donors.