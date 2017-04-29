Chiefs take running back, defensive end on day two of draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The biggest positional need for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the draft was at running back, where they struggled at times last season without Jamaal Charles.

The Chiefs tried to remedy that on Friday by drafting Toledo’s Kareem Hunt in the third round. Hunt rushed for 1,475 yards and caught 41 passes last season as a senior.

To indicate what the Chiefs think of Hunt, they traded up in the third round to get him. In doing so, they sent third-, fourth- and seventh-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings.

“You could see where we were positioned at that particular round, we had to go up or we would not have gotten that running back,” general manager John Dorsey said. “We really like his running style.

“Take out the top tier of running backs and this was the next best guy on everybody’s list.”

The Chiefs released Charles but Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West, their two top rushers last season, are back. Playing time is available to Hunt, though specific roles for their backs won’t begin to get defined until training camp.

“Let’s get him here and let’s see where he is and how he fits into the whole package,” Dorsey said.

The Chiefs in their other pick on Friday drafted defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon of Villanova in the second round. Kpassagnon also is a need pick. The Chiefs were thin on the defensive line after losing Dontari Poe to free agency and releasing Jaye Howard.

The Chiefs on Thursday traded up with the Buffalo Bills to draft a quarterback, Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes, in the first round. The Chiefs hadn’t drafted a quarterback in the first round since 1983, when they pulled Todd Blackledge out of Penn State.

The Chiefs have four picks on Saturday, the final day of the draft. Two of those picks are in the fifth round and two will be in the sixth.

If the Chiefs pick for positional need, they’ll go for an inside linebacker, where they need to think about an eventual replacement for Derrick Johnson, and defensive line, where the Chiefs could lose Bennie Logan to free agency at the end of the 2017 season.