Cougars and T-Birds split Friday twinbill

For the second time in three games, a ninth inning rally fell a run short as the Barton Community College baseball team split Friday’s doubleheader with Cloud County Community College.

Barton plated five runs in the opener’s third inning to hold off the T-Birds 5-4 but the tide flipped in the night cap with Cloud County being the one to put a five-run third inning to gain the edge before capitalizing on the fourth Barton error of the game providing the winning run in a 10-9 score. The split ended Barton’s hopes of chasing the Jayhawk West crown while tightening up the chase for second place as the Cougars come back to the field at 20-10 and 39-15 overall.

In its own chase to hold on to the sixth place in the West, Cloud County moved one step closer opening up a two game lead over Butler at 11-19 and 26-28 on the season.

Due to forecasted weather rolling through the area, the final two games of the series at Lawson-Biggs Field have been pushed back to Monday beginning at 1:00 p.m.