United Way making a push to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to more of Central Kansas

Dolly Parton is a widely known name in the music industry with hits such as “Jolene”, “I Will Always Love You”, and “9-5” which earned her a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999. She has also starred in films, with roles in Steel Magnolias and 9 to 5. In 1986, she opened Dollywood theme park in her home state of Tennessee to help bring jobs to the area.

With all these successes, she looked to her father for inspiration when she started the Dollywood Foundation in 1995. Her father did not get a chance to go to school, due to having to work in the fields to help support his family, and he couldn’t read and write. Dolly also saw the statistics that more than 32 million Americans are unable to read and write. With that information and her father as inspiration, she started Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL). This program began in her home county of Sevier County, Tennessee, but has since spread across the United States, and is also in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, distributing over 1 million books every month to children age 0-5.

It is Dolly’s belief that “If you can read, you can self-educate.” She speaks of the hindrances her father lived with because of his inability to read and write, even though he was a smart man. She felt that if she could at least get the books to children, early and often, just maybe an impact could be made to lower those statistics regarding literacy.

By giving families the access to books, this program has been shown to not only increase literacy, but also a love for reading, and increased bonding time between parents and children.

Before her father passed away in 2000, he saw the impact that Dolly was making in the lives of children and families. Dolly has said, of the Imagination Library, that “My dad was so proud when the kids would get the books. He was prouder of that than probably my great success in show business.”

United Way of Central Kansas believes in the goal of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and has been working to expand this program in Central Kansas. In 2012, with the help of the Larned Noon Lion’s Club and in Ellinwood with the help of the Ellinwood Community Library Foundation, UWCK brought DPIL to Larned and Ellinwood.

Since it has been introduced in Larned and Ellinwood, more than 7,000 books have been delivered to children in those zip codes. With the hopeful expansion of this program in Great Bend, UWCK hope to see more books in the hands of children in Central Kansas.