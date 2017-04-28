Suspicious behavior report turns into Larned State Mental Hospital admittance

On Thursday, April 27 at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to the Travel Lodge at 3200 10th Street in reference to a suspicious person.

Officers spoke with people at the Travel Lodge who advised that a 59-year old woman who was staying in one of the rooms had been acting strangely all day. Most recently, she had apparently broken out the window to her room.

When officers went to the room in question, they observed someone breaking out the window from the inside. Officers also discovered that the lady had barricaded herself inside the room. Although she initially refused to come out, officers were able to eventually enter the room and take the woman into custody.

Based on some of the statements she was making, officers feared for her safety and had her evaluated by personnel from the Center for Consultation and Counseling. After it was deemed that the subject needed to go to Larned State Mental Hospital, officers were required to take her to Great Bend Regional Hospital to be medically cleared. Eventually, officers transported her to Larned State Mental Hospital, where she was admitted.

Chief Cliff Couch, of the Police Department, said “this type of thing is not an uncommon occurrence for our officers to deal with. Due to many circumstances in the state mental health system, our officers are often the de facto front line workers when people in the community experience mental health issues. Our Department has taken steps to obtain training in dealing with these types of situations, and I’m proud that the officers were able to deal with the situation in a professional manner and hopefully get this lady the help she needs.”