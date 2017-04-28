Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting ~ Monday, May 1, 2017 ~ 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

D. Consider Minutes of the April 24, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of April 17, 2017, and ending May 1, 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2017-08: Mental Health Awareness Month – May, 2017:

-Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall well-being. As all people experience times of difficulty and stress, it is important to bring awareness and understanding of mental health, wellness, resources and support. The proposed Proclamation, declaring May, 2017, as Mental Health Awareness Month, states that with appropriate resources, treatment and support, people with mental health concerns are able to improve their well-being and quality of life. Julie Kramp, Executive Director, will present details.

C. COTTONWOOD EXTENSION DISTRICT: Update to the Extension District Operational

Agreement:

-On March 13, 2017, the Barton County Commission adopted the Extension

District Operation Agreement. Parties to the agreement include Barton and Ellis

Counties, the respective Extension Councils and K-State Research and Extension.

When presented to the Attorney General for consideration, a revision to one

section, Organization of Governing Body, was required. As such, each agency

is asked to approve the updated Extension District Operational Agreement.

Donna Krug, Barton County / KSU County Extension Agent – Family & Consumer

Science, will present details.

D. ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT: Lender Evaluation Process / Procedures:

-The Environmental Management Office offers a Lender Evaluation service to

anyone in the county who is buying and/or selling property that has a private

water well and/or a private wastewater system. This process is outlined in the

Barton County Sanitary Environmental Code under Chapter 2, Section 2-11.0

and Chapter 3, Section 3-7.0, Property Transfer Inspections. Judy Goreham,

Environmental Manager, will present details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: MAY 1, 2017

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the agenda meeting – Update on the Tower

Issues – Alan Glendenning, Watkins-Calcara

9:45 a.m. – Early Education Funding – Jim Johnson, Sunflower Diversified

10:00 a.m. – Carey Hipp, County Counselor, will discuss regular business.

Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time, Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will

discuss regular business.

10:15 a.m. – Budget Meeting – County officials will meet beginning at 10:00 a.m.,

Monday, May 1, 2017, in budget sessions. This preliminary work session will be

held at the Barton County Sheriff’s Office Range, 396 NE 30 Road, Great Bend,

Kansas.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Amy Boxberger,

CKCC Director, is scheduled for May 4, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, May 8, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

