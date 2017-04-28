Lawmaker suggests fee on your utility bill to help fund Kan. schools

By Sam Zeff
A Republican leader in the Kansas Senate says he’ll propose a fee on all utility bills in the state to help fund education.
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a Republican from Overland Park, says his plan calls for a $3 monthly fee on residential electric, gas and water bills in the state. Those with all three utilities would pay $9 more a month. For commercial customers, the monthly fee would be $10 per bill.
The whole package would raise $150 million a year, Denning estimates.
“I guess it is regressive, but on the other side it is very broad,” Denning says. “Everybody wants to pay for their schools. I’m convinced of that.”
The Legislature returns to work Monday with every big issue, including school finance, still unresolved. Lawmakers have to close a projected $900 million budget gap over the next two fiscal years and find millions more for public education to satisfy the state Supreme Court.
Denning says a utility fee is not only broad but manageable and stable.
“Schools take well over 50 percent of our budget,” he says. “So I want something that’s consistent, and the utility fee would be very consistent.”
While Denning says he’s fine with the regressive nature of the fee, other lawmakers are not.
Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Democrat from Topeka, says the fee will be a “difficult sell” in the Legislature.
“To put a surcharge on utility bills would be a hardship for the elderly on a fixed income,” he says.
Hensley says he would rather raise income taxes “to not only balance our budget but put an extra $150 million a year” into K-12 public education.
While the Senate has no school funding plan on the table, the House is working on a bill that would add $150 million a year into school funding over the next five years for a total of $750 million.
Details of Denning’s utility fee plan are just beginning to dribble out. Many senators say they haven’t heard about the idea.
Sen. John Skubal, an Overland Park Republican who serves on the Ways and Means Committee with Denning, says the utility fee is regressive, but with the state’s budget issues lawmakers need to consider all ideas.
“I’ll have to study it,” he says.
Sam Zeff covers education for KCUR.org and the Kansas News Service. Follow him on Twitter @SamZeff.
Jay says
schools wouldn’t need more money if school boards like Great Bend didn’t pay school superintendents additional funds to quit before their contracts expire
QueenGloria says
They had to pay his contract out, otherwise face a lawsuit. Best thing would be to only do yearly contracts.
DEWEY BALL says
But didn’t he quit. And after he quit they decided to buy out his contract. Just saying. Seems like he broke the contract.
QueenGloria says
No. He was asked to resign.
QueenGloria says
Are you kidding me. ANOTHER fee for politicians to impose on us to pay for something that should be paid from funds elsewhere. Lottery, cash seizures from drug busts, and other places are more than enough to earmark the Education fund being short of $150 million. You might know that this is also being proposed from a politician from one of the wealthiest counties in Kansas. SHAMEFULL.
DEWEY BALL says
Kansas found another way to save money. One of the Benefits offered by Kansas to our Disabled Veterans of 30% or more is a free fishing and/or hunting license. I was informed yesterday by the Pratt Headquarters of the Fish and Game Commission that as of April 17, 2017 they were ordered to no longer issue this benefit to Disabled Veterans due to funding shortages. Maybe that money will now go to education??????????
Jay says
How much taxpayer money is it gonna cost to settle lawsuits over the school bus incident in Great Bend? School districts should live within their budgets. Enough is enough
Skeptical says
Typical tax and spend Republicans
Richard says
The schools, cities, counties, and all governmental agencies need to work on restrained budgets. PERIOD.
Do we need to have swimming, soccer, basketball, volleyball, bowling, football, tennis, golf, track, cc, wrestling, and powerlifting, all for both boys and girls? Can we move the teachers pay scale? Can Great Bend, Hoisington or Central plains justify this? Of course not because their budgets won’t allow. Of course neither does their enrollment. And in both cases, their music programs are absolutely decimated. Hoisington’s band/music programs are lost. Tragic.
But they still offer all of this and then whine about budgets. Funny thing. NONE of these programs have been cut during this dire budget crisis. Makes you go hmm!
