Investigation ongoing after a 20-year old ends up shot in Great Bend

On Thursday, April 27 at approximately 7:50 p.m., Great Bend Police Department officers were dispatched to 4900 12th Street in reference to a man who had been shot.

The victim of the shooting, Michael Workman, age 20, was treated on scene by EMS, having apparently been shot in the area of his side/back. Great Bend Fire/ EMS quickly transported him to Great Bend Regional Medical Center. He was stabilized and then transported to St Francis Hospital in Wichita.

Officers found that several other people were in the house at the time of the shooting. One witness, who was in the room with the victim at the time of the shooting, claims that the shooting was accidental.

The Police Department’s investigation into what actually happened is currently ongoing.