Great Bend Police searching for suspect after a disturbance call

On Thursday, April 27 at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to the 5900 block of Eisenhower Court, in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 21 year old female who advised that her ex-boyfriend had come to the house and argued with her about their relationship. At some point, he pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot himself.

The ex-boyfriend, Oliver Guyton (21 years of age), then fired off a round into the ceiling of the victim’s apartment. Officers also found a hole in one of the interior doors of the house where Guyton allegedly punched the door.

Officers searched for Guyton throughout the night, but have thus far been unable to locate him.

Anyone with information about Guyton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crimestoppers at 792-1300. Crimestoppers is a hotline that allows people to submit anonymous tips and receive cash awards if their tips lead to an arrest.