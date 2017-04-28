Golden Belt Community Foundation announces 2017 scholarship awards

GREAT BEND, Kan. – Over 51 awards and approximately $60,000 in scholarships to 42 commendable students in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County will be awarded this year through the Golden Belt Community Foundation.

The foundation administers more than 25 different scholarship funds for graduating high school seniors and current college students. It takes about 30 volunteers to carefully review each application against each scholarship’s criteria.

The scholarships and recipients are:

Allan V. Miller Family Scholarship Fund

This scholarship was established by Chari Manry and family, in memory of Allan Miller. Allan was a graduate of Ellinwood High School and attended Kansas State University. As a local farmer and rancher, he profoundly cared about the local agricultural industry. He was involved with the church, fair board, 4-H, and FFA.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Cody Wondra – Kansas State University – Agriculture

Amy C. Harter Memorial Scholarship Fund

Amy C. Harter’s constant smile had a way of brightening up everybody’s day. Her strength, courage, spirit and love of Christ were the foundation of her in all she did for family and community.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Braeden Corman – Sterling College – History

Bill J. McKown Memorial Scholarship Fund

Bill J. McKown had a passion for scouting and art. He worked as a Ranger at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, the summer after his freshman year in college at the University of Kansas. His gift for art was nurtured with lessons since the third grade. He sculpted a bigger than life panther that still stands under glass in the Great Bend High School hallway.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Samantha Montelongo – Barton Community College – Graphic Design

Bob & Rosalee Roth Family Scholarship Fund

Robert and Rosalee Roth were married on September 11, 1954 in Wichita. They lived in Oklahoma City from 1955 – 1957 while Robert served as a 2nd Lt. in the US Air Defense Command. They then moved to Larned to join Roth Equipment Company, a retail farm equipment store and lived there for 51 years where they raised their family. The Roth Family has strong ties to both Pawnee County and the University of Kansas. Bob and Rosalee wanted to help Pawnee County students experience life as a Jayhawk.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Leann Peterson – University of Kansas – Journalism

Cap Proffitt Memorial Scholarship Fund

Cap Proffitt graduated from Sterling High School. Formerly of the Alden/Sterling area, he became an Ellinwood resident in 1989 and the manager of Barton County Feeders, Inc. He attended the First Baptist Church and was a member of American Legion; Rotary Club, Kansas Livestock Association, National Cattleman’s Beef Association, GTO Association of America, Great Wichita GTO Club, and was a board member and partner of Ellinwood Country Living. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Colton Churchill – Kansas State University – Biological & Agriculture Engineering

Carla M. Yahne Memorial Scholarship Fund

Carla was lifetime resident of Great Bend. Caring about her community, she was active in numerous organizations including Barton County Desk and Derrick Club, Kansas Oil and Gas Museum, Community Food Bank of Barton County, the Girls’ Home and American Legion Auxiliary. This scholarship honors Carla’s memory and dedication to our community.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Ashtin Heath – Wichita State University – Biology

Chester Crane Memorial Scholarship Fund

Mr. Crane was a lifetime resident of Pawnee County, he was a retired clerk/maintenance person for Doerr Manufacturing of Larned for 60 years. He was of the Christian faith, Charter member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Life Member of Disabled American Veterans. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart.

2017 Scholarship Recipients

Braeden Corman – Sterling College – History

Patrick Doran – Kansas State University – Undecided

Dava Makings – Pratt Community College – Elementary Education

Catherine Orth – Wichita State University – Nursing

Cinco de Mayo Barton County Scholarship Fund

This scholarship was established to acknowledge the efforts of Great Bend High School students that participate in Cinco de Mayo.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Samantha Montelongo – Barton Community College – Graphic Design

Ethel D. Holmes Scholarship Fund

Ethel Dell (Peppiatt) Holmes was born in August of 1892, on a farm near Ellsworth, KS. She was an early day school teacher in a one-room school house. Aunt Ethel was a woman of profound faith. She passed away in 1995, at age 102.

2017 Scholarship Recipients

Emma Cape – University of Kansas – Education

Dawson Clark – University of Kansas – Human Biology

Quinton Elliott – Kansas State University –Biology

Maycie Hestand – University of Kansas – Human Biology

Allison Regehr – Bethany College – Biology

Darien Sanchez – Fort Hays State University – Nursing

First American Baptist Church of Larned Scholarship Fund

The First American Baptist Church of Larned established this scholarship fund to support students that are active in their faith.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Braeden Corman – Sterling College – History

Frank W. Brinkman Memorial Scholarship Fund

Frank W. Brinkman was a Barton County resident deeply rooted in the banking industry. In 1874, his father, established the J.V. Brinkman & Co. bank in Great Bend. The Brinkman family was known for their charitable acts. Frank passed away in the spring of 1962. In 1964, a scholarship fund was established to forever honor his legacy.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Ashtin Heath – Wichita State University – Biology

Kansas State University Scholarship Fund

Our KSU Scholarship Endowment Fund was established by alumni, both businesses and individuals, in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford counties who wanted to assist local students in obtaining a college education from KSU.

2017 Scholarship Recipients

Olivia Baus – Kansas State University – Graphic Design

Jeremy Crockett – Kansas State University – Mechanical Engineering

Morgan Kaiser – Kansas State University – Business

Colton Massey – Kansas State University – Mechanical Engineering

Tyler Specht – Kansas State University – Pre-Pharmacy

Mingenback Family Fund

The Mingenback family created this scholarship to honor the legacy of Dr. John Mingenback. “Dr. John” as he was known, embodied the characteristics of a servant leader. He was dedicated to the patient’s understanding of dental health and preventative care. He felt the ultimate compliment, through his 47 years of practice, was coming to know three-to-four generations within a family who chose him to be their dentist. Dr. Mingenback loved his patients, took an interest in their lives, eased their pain, and followed Golden Rule throughout his career in the Golden Belt.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Allison Regehr – Bethany College – Biology

Paul J. Urban Memorial Scholarship Fund

Paul Urban graduated from Fort Hays State University and received his master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado. He was also a graduate of the Command and General Staff College of Fort Leavenworth. He served during World War II and was in the active Army and Reserve for 33 years and retired as a colonel. He taught for St. Joseph’s Military Academy and Great Bend High School for over 20 years. Paul went into real estate in 1973, becoming realtor of the year, and teaching real estate classes at Barton Community College. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and served on various church councils.

2017 Scholarship Recipients

Carly Dreiling – Fort Hays State University – Nursing

Mollie Hestand – Barton Community College – Nursing

Aaron Miller – Wichita State University – Education

Allison Stocker – Barton Community College – Undecided

Ralph & Elinor Haneke Memorial Scholarship Fund

Ralph and Elinor Haneke were passionate about education. Ralph, an Ellis High School graduate, who enlisted in the Army during World War II instead of seeking higher education, was a successful, self-taught businessman and certified financial counselor. He was dedicated to helping youth through his work in church, Boy Scouts, Lions Club, and Habitat for Humanity. Elinor, a Great Bend High School and Fort Hays State University graduate; whose greatest love other than family were her students, became a 42-year veteran teacher for Great Bend public schools, working at Morrison Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High, and finally ending her teaching career at Great Bend High School teaching English.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Elsi Miller – Barton Community College – Pre-Pharmacy

Ray A. Cheely Memorial Scholarship Fund

Ray Cheely graduated from Great Bend High School in 1971, attended Barton Community College and graduated with an accounting degree in 1975 from Fort Hays State University. He went on to become a Certified Public Accountant. His business, Ray A. Cheely, Chartered specialized in small business accounting and consulting as well as personal accounting and tax returns. He began work in the accounting firm in his junior year of high school and continued until his passing in 2009.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Brittnee Barber – Barton Community College – Managerial Accounting

Ryan Hugh Dunlap Memorial Scholarship Fund

Ryan Dunlap was a graduate of Great Bend High School, Barton Community College, and Southwestern College. His lifework was as an athletic trainer and physical education teacher. He was tirelessly dedicated to his family and students. He took pride in the camaraderie of team sports and watching others succeed.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Emma Cape – University of Kansas – Education

Ryan Joseph Bealer Memorial Scholarship Fund

Ryan moved through his life with a uniquely gifted spirit. His computer and engineering abilities were exceptional in that he not only mastered the technology, he also mastered creativity. He loved video games, and was selected as a “beta-tester” for Halo III. He made many movies, which included his friends and classmates. He selected his friends and activities carefully. Once selected as a friend, he was loyal and true. Ryan touched lives in a deep and quiet way, and this scholarship is a way to continue to honor him and promote his values.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Dorian Lueth – Barton Community College – Aerospace Engineering

Samantha C. Harter Memorial Scholarship Fund

Samantha (Sami) C. Harter was a vivacious, happy, fun-loving girl with a huge heart and kind spirit. Her biggest thrill was riding horses. She began riding at a young age and enjoyed training for English Saddle competitions. Sami played guitar, piano, and loved to sing.

2017 Scholarship Recipient

Dava Makings – Pratt Community College – Elementary Education

Vida M., Dorothy C., & Vivian M., Archer Scholarship Fund

The Archer sisters were lifelong residents of Ellinwood. They were born in the early 1900’s and were the daughters of Charles Quincy & Margaret Ewers Archer. They had great heart, faith, and a real since of community. The Archer sisters deeply cared about a student’s ability to attain higher education.

2017 Scholarship Recipients

Brooklyn Burkhart – Fort Hays State University – Nursing

Colton Churchill – Kansas State University – Biological & Agriculture Engineering

Jordin Greer – Sterling College – Biblical Studies

Emma Harmon – Fort Hays State University – Communication Sciences

Maycie Hestand – University of Kansas – Human Biology

Taylor Latham – Kansas State University – Financial Management

Lake Lyman – Fort Hays State University – Chemistry

Gage Miller – University of Kansas – Pre Law

Bradley Reif – Barton Community College – Liberal Studies

Mykela Riedl – Wichita State University – Physical Therapy

Cheyanne Sanders – Kansas State University – Life Science

Natalie Sanders – Kansas State University – Life Science

Heather Schneider – University of Kansas – Psychology

Tyann Schremmer – Fort Hays State University – Accounting

Braulio Vargas – Fort Hays State University – Nursing

Madison Werth – Cleveland Chiropractic College – Chiropractic

Emma Williams – University of Kansas – Biochemistry

Establishing a Scholarship Fund with Golden Belt Community Foundation

Donors have established funds that provide annual scholarships, each with unique eligibility requirements. Scholarships range widely in award amounts and are generally categorized by financial need, academic success, field of study, and college or university.

Endowed scholarships may be established with a donation of $10,000. A simple fund agreement is signed by the donor and foundation that outlines the specific criteria.

“We are continually impressed with the heart in which donors’ approach creating a legacy,” noted Sue Cooper, Program Officer, “scholarships can award personal and academic achievements, memorialize a loved one, carry on a family tradition, or rally for your favorite team. We promise to work with you in creating a permanent, yet flexible fund to reach into perpetuity.”

