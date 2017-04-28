EDITH E. CHALOUPEK

Edith E. Chaloupek, age 64, of Stafford, Kansas and formerly of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away on Thursday morning, April 27, 2017 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas. Edith was born on February 15, 1953 at Delray Beach, Florida to Lawson Allen and Connie May (Hall) Cambron. She was united in marriage to Bert Eugene “Gene” Chaloupek on December 18, 1977 in Kansas, and the couple settled in Great Bend nearly 30 years ago. Gene passed away on March 13, 2008, and Edith had been a resident of Stafford, Kansas for the past 5 years. Edith was a homemaker and loved the outdoors, crocheting, and crossword puzzles, and especially loved her dog Minnie. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Survivors include one son, Michael (and his wife, Robin) Schulte of White Lake, Wisconsin and one stepson, Arlyn E. Chaloupek of Beaver, Oklahoma; two daughters: Mandi (and her husband, Matthew) Desbien of Clinton, Missouri and Angie (and her husband, Danny) of Clinton, Missouri; one stepdaughter, Sheila Chaloupek of Clayton, New Mexico; fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandson; one brother, Hall (and his wife, Mimi) Cambron of Coalmont, Tennessee; four sisters: Christine Creasman of Delray Beach, Florida, Linda Cambron of Florida, Norma Baine of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Peggy Katherine Cox of Delray Beach, Florida, numerous nieces and nephews. Edith was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, “Bud” Whitley Cambron; five sisters: Venita Hendrick, Cathine Rousch, Milly Cadle, Grace Olive, and Darlene Elrod; and one granddaughter in infancy.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery north of Great Bend, Kansas with Reverend Don Paden officiating. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Memorials may be made in care of the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left and a complete obituary notice may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

