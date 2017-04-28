Collin Klein to headline the Central Kansas Catbackers Banquet on May 22nd

Collin Klein, Quarterbacks Coach for the football program at Kansas State University will be the featured speaker at the Central Kansas Catbacker Banquet and Dinner on Monday May 22nd at Stoneridge Country Club in Great Bend. Klein was a former quarterback and Heisman Trophy Candidate his senior year in 2012 for the Wildcats and guided the team to a Big 12 Championship and Fiesta Bowl appearance. Chester Frazier, assistant Men’s Basketball Coach and guards coach will be featured from the Men’s Basketball program. Other dignitaries’ from K-State include Wyatt Thompson, the voice of the Wildcats, Andrew Hamor, associate athletic director for development of K-State Athletics, Matt Giller assistant director of development of K-State Athletics and Gavin Hargrave associate director of alumni programs. There will also be K-State student-athletes and Willie the Wildcat present at the banquet.

As an added attraction this year to promote and increase attendance of younger K-state Alumnus and their children, K-State will be featuring their wrapped bus used for promoting the summer Catbacker tour. K-State student athletes will be setting up youth activities at Stoneridge Country Club in an effort to provide affordable family fun and interaction between the youth and student-athletes. Events for the youth include: Interactive games, inflatable game stations, jersey try on stations and autograph signings starting at 5:30. Kids under 12 can eat free at the Banquet.

The Central Kansas Catbackers will recognize and award three High School Senior recipients of the area with $1,000 scholarships at the Banquet this year. This is the 2nd year the Central Kansas Catbackers have given away scholarship monies. Applications for the scholarship were sent to all high schools in the Barton, Stafford and Pawnee Counties.

The Banquet event will begin with a Social mixer starting at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner to follow at 6:00. Tickets may be purchased at the door but the committee would prefer reservations be sent in to obtain a count for the festivities. There will be silent and live auction items to bid on throughout the night. Tickets to the banquet with dinner and membership are $25 per person under the age of 40 and $35 per person for 41years of age and older. Kids under 12 years of age will eat free. Reservations need to be made by May 15th.

The Catbacker four-person golf scramble will be held on Saturday, May 20th with registration at 11:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30. Entries are due by May 15th and include green fees, cart rental and a banquet dinner ticket for May 22 for each golfer. Lunch can be purchased at Stoneridge prior to the start. Costs per team are $400. Registration for the golf tournament can be done with Stoneridge Country Club at 620-792-4306 or on-line with the link listed below.

Come join the fun and mingle with the K-State coaches, athletes and fellow K-Staters.

For ticket information contact 785-282-0665 or register online at:

www.k-state.com/centralksgolfbanquet15