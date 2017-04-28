Bill Faflick selected as KSHSAA Executive Director Elect

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Executive Board of the Kansas State High School Activities Association announced today, that Bill Faflick, of Wichita, Kansas, has been selected as Executive Director-Elect of the KSHSAA effective July 1, 2017. On July 1, 2018, Faflick will become the seventh Executive Director of the KSHSAA succeeding current Executive Director, Gary Musselman of Silver Lake.

Faflick, age 55, was selected in a national search to lead the organization and its 762 member schools effective July 1, 2018. Gary Musselman, the current Executive Director, previously announced his retirement effective on that date.

Faflick joins the KSHSAA after serving the last six years as Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools in USD #259 Wichita, Kansas. From 1999 – 2011, Faflick served as USD #259 Director of Athletics and Athletic Director of Wichita Southeast High School from 1995-1999. Faflick taught mathematics and coached track and field and cross country at Southeast High School from 1985-1999.

“What a blessing it has been to serve as a teacher, coach, and administrator in the Wichita Public Schools for the past 32 years, building relationships with the great students and staff in our community. I am humbled and honored with this opportunity to serve as the next Executive Director and excited to lead the KSHSAA team as we continue this important work across our great state of Kansas,” Faflick commented. “Following in the footsteps of Mr. Musselman will certainly be a challenge as his legacy of service and pursuit of excellence for Kansas students and member schools has set a high standard of excellence and integrity. Yet I believe my professional experiences have prepared me to provide the leadership needed for our Association to maintain and advance the mission of the KSHSAA moving forward.

It is my goal to provide the vision and energy necessary for the KSHSAA staff to engage, collaborate, and lead the charge for healthy interscholastic activities programs in Kansas schools. With a foundation of leadership and personal investment, I stand committed to lead with integrity and the passion necessary for the ultimate goal of student success. I look forward to working with the talented staff of the Association and member schools as we serve together with courage, confidence, and compassion.”

Faflick graduated from Kansas University with a B.S. in Secondary Education, Mathematics and completed a Master’s Degree from Wichita State University in Secondary School Counseling and School Psychology. Faflick and his wife Diann, an educator in USD #259, are parents of four children (Hope, Jacob, Nathaniel, and Abigail). Mr. Faflick and his family have been extensively involved in their schools, community and church while residing in Wichita.