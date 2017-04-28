Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/27)

BOOKED: Kelsey Ward of Great Bend on Reno County District Court warrant for forgery x6 with bond set at $3,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Wayne Wasson of Great Bend on a Barton County District warrant for failure to appear, bond was set at $200.00 cash or 48 hour OR.

BOOKED: Jonathan Jones of Great Bend on a Barton County District warrant for contempt of court, bond was set at $25.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Robert Bruce of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for battery, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Lucas Webster of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for felony forgery and theft by deception, bond was set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Cory Little of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for rape and sexual battery, bond set at $500,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Hughes of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant case for battery DV, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Sarah Smith-Orr of Hays on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Stephen Garza of Plainview, TX on a Barton County District Court case for DUI, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Anthony Reeder of Natoma on a hold for Barton County District Court.

BOOKED: Jose Hernandez Jr. of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aggravated assault, criminal threat, domestic battery, bond at $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Larry Thiel Jr. of Timkin on RHDC case for burglary, theft, criminal damage, felon in possession of firearm, bond set at $15,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Michael Hurd with a $1,500.00 OR bond per Judge Keeley on BTDC case.

RELEASED: Alexander Reed on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after receiving OR bond by Judge Keeley.

RELEASED: Shannon D. Ybarra on a $2,000.00 OR bond per Judge Keeley on BTDC case.

RELEASED: Kelsey Ward of Great Bend on Reno County District Court warrant for forgery x6 after posting a $3,500.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Wayne Wasson of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $200.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jonathan Jones of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, posted a $25.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Robert Bruce of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for battery after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.