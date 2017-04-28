Barton Board of Trustees END report: ‘Work Preparedness’

The Barton Community College Board of Trustees gathered Tuesday evening for its regular meeting and discussed one of its eight overarching goals, known as ENDs. This month’s focus was on “Work Preparedness,” which deals primarily with ensuring students are fully capable to handle the demands of their chosen careers once employed.

This END states, “Students will be prepared for success in the workplace.” That statement is measureable by three indicators: “Students will have the skills and knowledge required for successful entry into the workplace. Students will have the work ethics, discipline, and collaborative skills necessary to be successful in the workplace. Students will have the skills and knowledge necessary to maintain, advance, or change their employment or occupation.”

Highlights from the END report include:

729 program completers

High pass rates for trade and technology industry credentials, several at 100 percent.

More than 95 percent of employers surveyed rated Barton graduates as good or excellent in: Satisfaction with work and performance of employee. Preparation of employee. Qualification of employee.



It was also noted that Barton employs 216 Barton credential or degree completers, about 26 percent of all full and part time faculty and staff.

Barton Registrar Lori Crowther and Senior Coordinator of Enterprise Technology Orlando Hernandez both attended Barton prior to their careers and offered testimonials to the Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

Crowther earned her associate degree from Barton, then transferred to Fort Hays State University after which she began working. Upon moving back to Great Bend in 1990, she secured a temporary position in financial aid, which quickly became permanent. She was eventually hired as the Director of Admissions and pursued a masters degree in higher education administration. She worked in admissions for eight years before moving to the Records Department and became the Registrar in 2000. She has since sent two children through Barton.

“When I need to hire someone, I love to look at Barton grads,” she said. “I know Barton prepares our students for the workplace, from their communication skills and decision making to initiative. I’ve had a good career here and I love working for the college.”

Hernandez earned an associate in applied science (AAS) in information technology in 2013 and was employed by the gas plant in Bushton. He then pursued another AAS in natural gas measurement and distribution, which he finished in 2014. After working for the gas plant in McPherson for a year as a supervisor, he returned to Barton to serve in his Senior Coordinator role.

For more information, visit trustees.bartonccc.edu.