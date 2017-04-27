Sheriff: Charges pending against Kan. suspect who left pet in mailbox

LYON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Lyon County are investigating the case of abandoning an animal and have made an arrest.

On Wednesday, resident found a guinea pig in her mailbox in the 1600 Block of G Road, according to social media report from the sheriff’s department.

Deputies asked the public for help to locate who left the animal. On Thursday, deputies reported they located the person who abandoned the pig. No arrests have been made. However, Cruelty to animal charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorney, according to the sheriff’s department.

They reminded residents Cruelty to animals includes knowingly abandoning any animal in any place without making provisions for its proper care.